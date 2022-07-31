Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar share a cosy romantic moment in a new photo from Switzerland

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata are setting the internet on fire with their latest photo. Namrata Shirodkar has shared a beautiful photo of Mahesh Babu hugging her with a sweet caption, "St. Moritz it is!! Nothing compares to you!." The power couple of Tollywood, Mahesh and Namrata are enjoying every bit of their family vacation in Europe.

We just cannot get enough of their stunning pictures. Within minutes of uploading on Instagram, Namrata's post has got lakhs of likes and comments. Fans have been dropping heart emoticons and sweet messages for the couple. This is not for the first time that Mahesh and Namrata are painting social media red with their warm love and cosy photos. Earlier, their lip-lock photo, which was clicked at their lavish house in Hyderabad, had taken social media by storm.

Meanwhile, check out their latest photos below:

Mahesh and Namrata got married on 10th February 2005, and since then, they have been setting major couple goals. The couple was blessed with their first kid, Gautam in 2006 and second child, Sitara Ghattamaneni in 2012.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has two big films in the kitty- SS Rajamouli's big budget film which is based on the African Jungle Adventure and SSMB28 by Trivikram Srinivas. SSMB28 marks Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's third project together after the 2005 film Athadu and the 2010 flick Khaleja.