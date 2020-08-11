Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar spread happiness as they send Janmashtami wishes to their fans

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar wished everyone on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, celebrities are sending their best wishes to fans on social media. Unlike every year, this time we won't be able to see our favourite actors stepping out for the 'dahi-handi' celebrations due to COVID-19. However, the actors have made sure to make it a special one by sending best wishes on social media. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu wished everyone on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. He tweeted, "Wishing you all a happy #Janmashtami! May this auspicious occasion bring hope, courage and happiness unbound." Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shriodkar also shared a beautiful picture of Krishna and wished everyone on this special occasion.

She wrote, "Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami! Let there be love, happiness and laughter." Janmashtami is one of the most celebrated Indian festivals that brings together friends and family. It is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. At many places, Krishna temples are decorated with people singing devotional songs throughout the midnight. The season of festivals has begun but this year, a lot is going to be different as people have to maintain social distancing due to coronavirus pandemic.

Wishing you all a happy #Janmashtami! May this auspicious occasion bring hope, courage and happiness unbound. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 11, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram. The motion poster of the film was released on Mahesh Babu's birthday and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Keerthy Suresh is said to play the female lead role opposite Mahesh Babu. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

The superstar recently celebrated his 45th birthday and he shared a message for his fans. The actor requested them not to indulge in social gatherings on his birthday.

He wrote, "A kind request to my dear fans. I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe."

