Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar twin in black as they attend Sania Mirza’s party: PICS and VIDEOS

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, the popular star couple was spotted at Sania Mirza's party which was held on Sunday night. Check out the pictures and videos...

Written by Akhila Menon   |  Published on Mar 06, 2023   |  12:53 AM IST  |  492
Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar at Sania Mirza's party (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, the power couple of the Telugu film industry, have always earned immense love from film fanatics and netizens with their fantastic chemistry. The Telugu superstar and his wife have set a perfect example for rock-solid marriage in the film industry, with their decades-long love story. Interestingly, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are now winning the internet with their latest pictures and videos, which were clicked during their recent appearance at sports star Sania Mirza's party.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar twin in black 

In the latest pictures and videos which are now winning the internet, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are seen arriving at Sania Mirza's party which was held in Hyderabad, on March 5, Sunday night. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor and his lovely wife twinned in black outfits and posed together for the paparazzi photographers, as they arrived at the party. 

Check out Mahesh Babu and Namrata's video below:

