Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara celebrates her birthday with family; see inside PICS

Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar, and his wife, the former actress Namrata Shirodkar, are the proud parents of two kids, Gautam Krishna Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni. The star couple, who are completely family-oriented when it comes to their personal life, are always spotted with their lovely children whenever Mahesh Babu is not busy with his shooting schedules. Sitara Ghattamaneni celebrated her 11th birthday on July 20, Thursday, and her doting parents made sure that their princess is having a great time.

Namrata Shirodkar hosts a house party for daughter Sitara, shares inside PICS

The popular actress, who is now a dedicated homemaker and film producer, hosted a low-key birthday bash for her darling daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, as she turned 11 on July 20, Thursday. As per the reports, Sitara wanted to have a private birthday celebration with her family members and a few close friends, and her mother made her wish come true. Later, Namrata Shirodkar took to her official Instagram handle and shared some inside pictures of Sitara's birthday celebration with her family and friends.

Sitara Ghattamaneni's first ad

Recently, Sitara Ghattamaneni made headlines after she bagged her first project, an advertisement for a famous jewelry brand, at the age of 11. The star kid, who has a massive fan following on social media, reportedly received a whopping Rs. 1 Crore as her first paycheck for the ad which is now going viral. Sitara's parents Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar later revealed that the ad was even featured in Times Square, leaving their fans super excited.

Mahesh Babu's work front

The Telugu superstar has been spending most of his time with his family after facing major personal setbacks last year. However, Mahesh Babu is now back to his busy shooting schedule and recently resumed the filming of his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Later, the crowd-puller will team up with master craftsman SS Rajamouli for an action-adventure drama, which has been tentatively titled SSMB29. The project, which is currently in its scripting stage, is expected to be launched on Mahesh's birthday, this year.

