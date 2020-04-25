Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara dancing gracefully in THIS video cannot be missed

Meanwhile, on the work front, SS Rajamouli’s next film after RRR will be with Mahesh Babu. Though the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor has still not officially announced his next film, this news has excited the fans of the actor. Some reports suggest that Mahesh Babu’s next film will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This report came a couple of weeks back when the news about the actor’s collaboration with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram was making the rounds.

It was also reported earlier that Mahesh Babu has been approached by Vamshi Paidipally for his next film. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru directed by Anil Ravipudi, which had Rashmika Mandanna for female lead. The film marked senior actor Vijayashanti’s come back to the entertainment industry. Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy were also seen playing key roles in Sarileru Neekevvaru.