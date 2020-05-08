Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara is one adorable singer and her latest VIDEO is proof

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara has proved that she is a talented singer once again in a recent video that has been shared by her mom on social media. Check it out.

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular South superstars who has been ruling the hearts of the audience for quite some time. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor is married to Namrata Shirodkar and both of them make for the most beloved couple of the South film industry. The two of them are now the doting parents of two children, Sitara and Gautham. Well, the couple’s younger daughter Sitara has already become a star on social media owing to her impeccable talents.

The little munchkin loves singing which is evident from the multiple videos shared on social media. As we speak of this, Namrata Shirodkar has shared yet another video on Instagram in which Sitara is seen crooning a beautiful song. What’s more adorable are her expressions which are just unmissable as seen in the video. Clad in a floral dress with her hair tied up, the 7-year old kid has all of our attention as she sings the song with full dedication.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Sitara had also made her Instagram debut some time back much to everyone’s excitement. In fact, she has already proved her mettle in the world of entertainment. Very few people are aware of the fact that the star kid has lent her voice for Elsa in the Telugu version of the popular movie Frozen 2. This budding talent has always been encouraged by her parents Mahesh Babu and Namrata to do her best. As for her father, he has a couple of interesting movies coming up in which he will start working on as soon as the lockdown ends. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

