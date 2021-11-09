Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's latest photo is all about love, togetherness and family time

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar with kids Gautam and Sitara recently celebrated Shilpa Shirodkar's husband Apresh Ranjit's birthday. The superstar took to social media and shared a picture-perfect moment from their family dinner as he wished Apresh Ranjit on his birthday. He wrote, "Special 50! Happy birthday @ranjitaparesh! Wishing you immense happiness and love always. Have a great one!!."

When not shooting for his films, Mahesh Babu makes sure to take some time out for his family. He is among a few actors who knows how to right balance his work and personal life. Recently, Namrata and the kids accompanied Mahesh Babu to Spain for a holiday. While he was shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, his family enjoyed their time holidaying in Spain.

As promised by Mahesh Babu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be a "complete entertainer with a strong message." The film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production company GMB Entertainments.

Starring Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role, Sarkaru Vaari Paata music is scored by S. Thaman, with cinematography performed by R. Madhi and editing done by Marthand K. Venkatesh. The team is currently shooting for the last leg of the film in Hyderabad.