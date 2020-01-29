Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's New York vacation photos with kids are setting major family goals
Tollywood couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are having a great time together as they are holidaying in New York with their kids, Gautham and Sitara. The couple is having a blast, and their pictures are a proof. Namrata is super active on social media and is sharing wonderful photos from their latest trip. Recently, the star wife shared a cute picture with daughter Sitara and wrote, "The baby in her has grown up #traveltheworld #jetsetter enroute newyork." Namrata also shared a lovely candid moment of her with Mahesh Babu and it is winning the Internet.
Post the film's success, Mahesh Babu said that he thinks he has taken the best decision of taking Sarileru Neekevvaru than his other commitments. Directed by Anil Ravippudi, the family drama also stars features Jaya Prakash reddy, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay.
Add new comment