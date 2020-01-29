Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's New York vacation photos with kids are setting major family goals

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are having a blast, and their pictures are a proof. Namrata is active on social media and is sharing wonderful photos from their latest New York trip.
3765 reads Mumbai
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's New York vacation photos with kids are setting major family goals Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's New York vacation photos with kids are setting major family goals
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tollywood couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are having a great time together as they are holidaying in New York with their kids, Gautham and Sitara. The couple is having a blast, and their pictures are a proof. Namrata is super active on social media and is sharing wonderful photos from their latest trip. Recently, the star wife shared a cute picture with daughter Sitara and wrote, "The baby in her has grown up #traveltheworld #jetsetter enroute newyork." Namrata also shared a lovely candid moment of her with Mahesh Babu and it is winning the Internet. 

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu's wife wrote, "In the bigness of this universe .. we seem really small." Isn't it the cutest picture ever? Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautham is all grown up and the proud mommy shared the cutest picture of him on social media. She captioned it, "It's my boy." Superstar Mahesh Babu is basking in the success of his recent release Sarileru Neekevvaru. Post the film's release, the actor along with the family headed to New York for a family vacation. Check out their vacay photos below.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The baby in her has grown up #traveltheworld #jetsetter enroute newyork 

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He’s my boy!! 

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It happens only in nyc

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

Post the film's success, Mahesh Babu said that he thinks he has taken the best decision of taking Sarileru Neekevvaru than his other commitments. Directed by Anil Ravippudi, the family drama also stars features Jaya Prakash reddy, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay. 

Credits :Instagram

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement