Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's New York vacation photos with kids are setting major family goals

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are having a blast, and their pictures are a proof. Namrata is active on social media and is sharing wonderful photos from their latest New York trip.

Tollywood couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are having a great time together as they are holidaying in New York with their kids, Gautham and Sitara. The couple is having a blast, and their pictures are a proof. Namrata is super active on social media and is sharing wonderful photos from their latest trip. Recently, the star wife shared a cute picture with daughter Sitara and wrote, "The baby in her has grown up #traveltheworld #jetsetter enroute newyork." Namrata also shared a lovely candid moment of her with Mahesh Babu and it is winning the Internet.

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu's wife wrote, "In the bigness of this universe .. we seem really small." Isn't it the cutest picture ever? Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautham is all grown up and the proud mommy shared the cutest picture of him on social media. She captioned it, "It's my boy." Superstar Mahesh Babu is basking in the success of his recent release Sarileru Neekevvaru. Post the film's release, the actor along with the family headed to New York for a family vacation. Check out their vacay photos below.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Jan 27, 2020 at 4:55pm PST

Post the film's success, Mahesh Babu said that he thinks he has taken the best decision of taking Sarileru Neekevvaru than his other commitments. Directed by Anil Ravippudi, the family drama also stars features Jaya Prakash reddy, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay.

Credits :Instagram

Read More