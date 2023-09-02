Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s son Gautam celebrates his 17th birthday with family and friends; VIDEO

Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar makes sure that he spends all his free time with family, especially his wife, former actress Namrata Shirodkar, and kids when he is not shooting. Especially, the Guntur Kaaram star always makes sure that he never misses the special days of his family members, especially his son Gautam and daughter Sitara. Recently, the star couple's firstborn, Gautam Ghattamaneni celebrated his 17th birthday in the presence of his family members and close friends.

Gautam celebrates birthday with friends and family

The young boy, who recently turned 17, opted to have a low-key birthday celebration just like every year, in the presence of his family members and close friends. In the lovely video shared by his mother Namrata Shirodkar, Gautam Khattamaneni is seen cutting the birthday cake in the presence of his parents, younger sister Sitara Ghattamaneni, and a couple of his close friends.

The star kid adorably shared the first piece of his cake with his favorite person, his father. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, took the piece and fed his little boy, wishing him a happy birthday. Gautam later received kisses from his mom Namrata, while his sister Sitara, and friends fed him cake. The heartwarming video is now going viral on social media.

Have a look at Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata's wishes for Gautam

The superstar took to his Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture of his handsome son, along with a note that reads: "Happy 17, my champ!! May each step forward lead you to your goal! Keep reaching for the stars. Love you so so much @gautamghattamaneni."

Namrata, on the other hand, shared a candid picture of Gautam which was clicked during a flight, and wrote: "Happy happy birthday GG... You make me so proud each passing year. Can’t wait to see you soar high up… And achieve all that you've ever dreamed of... This birthday will be a special one for us as a family as you will fly away next year so I'm going to make the most of it with my little big man."

