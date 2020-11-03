Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's throwback picture with family from their wedding is unmissable

The star couple is super active on social media and keeps treating their fans with beautiful family moments.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most powerful couples in the South Indian film industry. The couple got married in 2005 and celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary this year. Mahesh Babu and Namrata's love story is one of our favourites. The duo has always stood by each other, no matter what. Recently, Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture-perfect family moment of them from their wedding and it is too beautiful.

Sharing it on Instagram, Namrata wrote, "Picture-perfect 'Then And Now' moment! The coincidence is uncanny! Life comes a full circle Marriages.. made in heaven!." Namrata is four years older to Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu and this has never created any difference between the two. The couple is super active on social media and keeps treating their fans with beautiful family moments. Check out her latest Instagram photo below:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon resume shooting of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and reportedly, the first schedule of the upcoming action-drama will go on floors in the USA.

