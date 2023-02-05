Mahesh Babu and Namrata turn hosts as they enjoy poolside dinner with their buddies; PICS

Superstar Mahesh Babu, his better half Namrata Shirodkar, and their kids Gautam, and Sitara live together in a lavish bungalow in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. Recently, the lovely duo arranged a dinner for their friends by the poolside. Sharing a few glimpses of the get-together, the former beauty queen wrote on Instagram, "Impromptu dinners!! Always the best." In one of the pics, we see a selfie of the buddies, while in the other, they can be seen enjoying a hearty meal. Mahesh Babu's forthcoming dramas

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead opposite the superstar in the movie. The Spyder actor is expected to continue shooting for the yet-to-be-titled drama till the February end. A source close to the development revealed, "MB is currently shooting for the film's new schedule at a studio in Hyderabad. The makers will be filming action sequences in the next schedule, to be shot at 4 different sets in Hyderabad. Technically, Mahesh Babu will be taking no break and will continue filming for SSMB28 until February end," reveals a source close to the development. As of now, the producers, Haarika and Hassine Creations have planned to release the film in August 2023, close to his birthday." Check out the post below: