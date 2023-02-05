Mahesh Babu and Namrata turn hosts as they enjoy poolside dinner with their buddies; PICS
Superstar Mahesh Babu recently hosted a poolside dinner for his friends at his lavish Hyderabad bungalow in Jubilee Hills.
Superstar Mahesh Babu, his better half Namrata Shirodkar, and their kids Gautam, and Sitara live together in a lavish bungalow in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. Recently, the lovely duo arranged a dinner for their friends by the poolside. Sharing a few glimpses of the get-together, the former beauty queen wrote on Instagram, "Impromptu dinners!! Always the best." In one of the pics, we see a selfie of the buddies, while in the other, they can be seen enjoying a hearty meal.
Mahesh Babu's forthcoming dramas
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead opposite the superstar in the movie. The Spyder actor is expected to continue shooting for the yet-to-be-titled drama till the February end. A source close to the development revealed, "MB is currently shooting for the film's new schedule at a studio in Hyderabad. The makers will be filming action sequences in the next schedule, to be shot at 4 different sets in Hyderabad. Technically, Mahesh Babu will be taking no break and will continue filming for SSMB28 until February end," reveals a source close to the development. As of now, the producers, Haarika and Hassine Creations have planned to release the film in August 2023, close to his birthday."
Check out the post below:
About SSMB28
Actress Sreeleela will also be seen playing a key character in the film. Billed to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer, the film's technical crew has Anbu-Arivu on board as the action choreographer. Well-known music composer S Thaman has rendered the background score and songs for the highly-awaited venture. For the unaware, the OTT rights for SSMB28 have been bagged by streaming giant Netflix.
SSMB29
After SSMB28, Mahesh Babu will collaborate with RRR director SS Rajamoul for his next, titled SSMB29 for now. The script of the untitled pan-India drama has been penned by SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, KV Vijayendra Prasad assured that he was exploring the idea of making an African Jungle Adventure, “There are multiple ideas being discussed and we have not zeroed in on anything. It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film.”
Also Read: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is inspired by Trisha's rain dance as she grooves to a classic song from Athadu
A post-graduate in journalism, Prachi is a movie buff whose every thought is inspired by the silver screen. She is so...Read more