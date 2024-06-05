Mahesh Babu and Rajinikanth wish Chandrababu Naidu on his historic win as CM of Andhra Pradesh

The film fraternity is pouring in wishes for Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu as he prepares to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time. Starting with actor-producer Allari Naresh, the list now includes industry-defining figures like Thalaivar Rajinikanth and Superstar Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu took to X to congratulate Chandrababu Naidu, saying, “Heartfelt congratulations to @ncbn garu on a glorious win as CM of Andhra Pradesh! Wishing you a successful term filled with growth and prosperity for AP!”

Rajinikanth, who recently arrived in Delhi post-election results, has sparked widespread speculation. The Superstar used platform X to wish the TDP leader along with the CM of Tamil Nadu.

Thalaivar wrote, “My Hearty Congratulations to my dear friends .. Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K Stalin @mkstalin ...and Shri Chandrababu Naidu Garu @ncbn.”

He also added, “I extend my hearty congratulations to NDA #nda and most respected dear Narendra Modiji @narendramodi.”

Along with the superstars, Telugu actor Manchu Manoj Kumar also sent warm congratulations to the TDP supremo.

On the X handle, he wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Shri @ncbn Garu on this marvelous feat in the #APElections. May your vision and leadership enable the citizens with much more progress. Wishing you continued success and strength in your journey ahead.”

Apart from Naidu, Mahesh Babu sent a warm wish for the Janasena leader, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan.

The superstar wrote, “Congratulations on your remarkable win, @PawanKalyan ! Your victory is a reflection of the faith and confidence people have placed in you. Wishing you a tenure filled with success in realizing your dreams for our people.”

He also conveyed best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More About TDP & Chandrababu Naidu

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the national president of the Telugu Desam Party, is poised to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time. He is set to achieve this by defeating the YSR Congress Party in the 2024 Assembly election.

