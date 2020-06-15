  1. Home
Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan share special message for director Koratala Siva on his birthday

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan among other celebs took to social media and wished Koratala Siva on his special day.
Tollywood filmmaker Koratala Siva celebrates his 45th birthday today and fans have been showering him with lovely wishes on social media. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan among other celebs took to social media and wished Koratala Siva on his special day. Sharing a throwback picture with the director, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing my dearest friend and a visionary director, @sivakoratala a very happy birthday !! Peace and happiness to you always." 

RRR star Ram Charan is also all praise for the director and wished him for many years of great work to come. He tweeted, "His thirst for meaningful stories never ends !! A good humanitarian !! I wish you to keep entertaining us for many more years to come. Happy B’day." 

Check out Tweets below:

Meanwhile, director Koratala Siva is currently working on Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The film has been produced by Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela Production Company in association with Matinee Entertainments.  

The director, in 2013, made his directorial debut with Mirchi starring Prabhas.  He also directed Mahesh Babu in the action-drama film Srimanthudu, which was yet another major box-office success. 

