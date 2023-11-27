Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor share hearty conversation as they meet at Animal pre-release event; Video

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film features Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, and is all set to hit the silver screens on December 1st.

The hype surrounding the film is unreal, as the release date approaches rapidly. On November 27th, the pre-release event of the film took place in Hyderabad, and was attended by the entire cast and crew. Superstar Mahesh Babu and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli were invited as the chief-guests for the event as well.

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli greet Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga and team Animal

The pre-release event brought some of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry under one roof. Needless to say, this piqued the fans’ excitement. As the chief guests entered the venue, they were seen greeting the cast and crew of the upcoming film. Mahesh Babu also engaged in a hearty conversation with Ranbir Kapoor.

Check out the video below:

About Animal pre-release event

The pre-release event of Animal took place in Hyderabad and was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film, including Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, distributor Dil Raju, and many more. They talked about various aspects of the film, answered fans' questions, and even grooved to the songs from the film.

More about Animal

Animal is touted to be a crime thriller film that delves deeper into a father-son relationship. The official trailer of the film was released on November 23rd, and has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The makers have also released three singles from the film, titled Hua Main, Satrangi and Papa Meri Jaan, all of which have been well received by the audience.

Apart from being the writer and director, Sandeep Vanga has also edited the film. The music for the film has been composed by Harshvardhan Rameshwar, who also worked with the helmer in his 2017 film Arjun Reddy. Additionally, the songs in the film have been rendered by Pritam. The camera for the film has been cranked by Amit Roy. The CBFC have certified the film ‘A’, and it will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada languages.

