Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sarileru Neekevvaru becomes the Most Tweeted Movie of 2020

As the year end is here, almost all big ticket movies of the year are making the headlines for achieving various things. While Thalapathy Vijay’s selfie with his fans in Neyveli sets became the most retweeted Indian Tweet of 2020, a new surprise has come up to the fans of South cinema. Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna’s previously released film Sarileru Neekevvaru became the Most Tweeted Movie of 2020, followed by Suriya and Aparna Balamurali’s Soorarai Pottru.

Soorarai Pottru is also the Most Tweeted Movie of the Kollywood industry. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru was released directly on Amazon Prime. The film has Aparna Balamurai as the leading lady, while Suriya played the male lead. It was based on the life story of Captain Gopinath and his Air Deccan carrier. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the COVID 19 crisis.

On the other hand, Sarileru Neekevvaru hit the big screens on Sankranti 2020, and it was a blockbuster. Though the film locked horns with yet another Tollywood biggie, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, it was a huge Box Office success. After the theatres reopened in Tamil Nadu, the film was dubbed and released in Tamil as Ivanukku Inayaana Aal Illai. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, while Rashmika Mandanna has Pushpa in her kitty. Suriya, on the other hand, has a bunch of films in his kitty including Aruvaa with Hari, Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran. It is expected that more details about Aparna Balamurali’s next film will be revealed soon.

