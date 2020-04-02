Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru pulls off yet another record; Find Out

Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles has pulled off yet another record after it was telecasted recently.

Mahesh Babu's last outing Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released in January, went on to become a massive success. Even though Sarileru Neekevvaru had a box office clash with biggies including superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, 's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and 's Chhapaak, the film is shining bright at the box office, proving the superstar's gigantic fandom. Serileru Neekevvaru even crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office.

Now, the film has created yet another record. Sarileru Neekevvaru was telecasted in a TV channel recently, and it has received 23.4 TVR. This huge mark was touched because of the quarantine situation and the fact that the film was released only recently. Sarileru Neekevvaru had Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, reports on Mahesh Babu’s next are mounting almost every day. While the majority of reports suggest that he will be joining hands with Vamshi Paidipally, some reports suggest that he is looking forward to collaborating with debutant directors. There are also reports that suggest that he will be collaborating with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. Until the makers reveal officially about his next film, we will not know for sure who will direct his next film. On the other hand, there are speculations that he will be seen in an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya.

