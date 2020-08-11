Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni’s blockbuster Dookudu to be remade in Hindi?

Directed by Srinu Vaitla, Dookudu is one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Tollywood cinema and it plays an important role in the filmography of Mahesh Babu.

A few years back, it was reported that Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni starrer Dookudu was reported to be remade in Hindi. It was reported that the remake will have and . However, the project did not take off due to unknown reasons. Now, a new report has come up claiming that the film’s Hindi remake talks are initiated yet again. Apparently, a popular director is being brought on board to direct the film and the remake rights have been acquired by Eros International.

Directed by Srinu Vaitla, Dookudu is one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Tollywood cinema and it plays an important role in the filmography of Mahesh Babu. The film created a Box Office record by collecting more than Rs 100 crore and it was lauded by fans and critics alike. Bankrolled by 14 Reels Entertainment, Dookudu had music scored by Thaman. Other than Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni, the film also had Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood, Brahmanandam, Adithya Menon, Sayaji Shinde, Nassar, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Vennela Kishore and others in key roles.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar spread happiness as they send Janmashtami wishes to their fans Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. The makers have not yet revealed the rest of the cast and crew for the film. After this, Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli.

