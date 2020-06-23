  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mahesh Babu and Sitara enjoying the tongue twister challenge in this latest VIDEO is all things cute

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a video of him enjoying tongue twister challenge with his daughter Sitara. Check out the video below.
1448 reads Mumbai
Mahesh Babu and Sitara enjoying the tongue twister challenge in this latest VIDEO is all things cuteMahesh Babu and Sitara enjoying the tongue twister challenge in this latest VIDEO is all things cute
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor Mahesh Babu is one of the coolest dads in the industry and amid lockdown, the superstar is spending a lot of time with his kids at home. From watching movies and playing indoor games with his kids Sitara and Gautam to swimming on weekends with them, Mahesh Babu is setting goals as a father. Of late, Mahesh Babu is sharing a lot of amazing father-kids moments and his latest video is super cute to miss. The Telugu superstar took to Instagram and shared a video of him enjoying tongue twister challenge with his daughter Sitara. 

Sharing the video on Instagram, "Time for a tongue twister !! She’s convinced she’s got it right." Like every protective and cheering father, Mahesh Babu is seen losing against his daughter and it is super adorable. The father-daughter duo is seen giggling and enjoying their time at home while Namrata Shirodkor records this precious moment. One can see in the video, little Sitara Ghattamaneni sitting on Mahesh Babu’s lap as she enjoys her tongue twister challenge. Mahesh Babu is clearly loving his time at home with his kids. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Namrata Shirodkar expressed how happy she is seeing them spending time together and making most of quarantine. 

Also Read: Father's Day 2020: From Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu to Yash, South actors who deserve the 'best dad' title 

Check out the video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Time for a tongue twister !! She’s convinced she’s got it right @sitaraghattamaneni #staysafe #homebound #familytime

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon kick-start the shooting of his next film with director Parasuram. The film reportedly stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. The upcoming film is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, and 14 Reels Plus.

While S S Thaman is onboard to compose music, cinematography will be handled by P S Vinod, and art direction by A S Prakash. 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement