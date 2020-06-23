Mahesh Babu and Sitara enjoying the tongue twister challenge in this latest VIDEO is all things cute

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a video of him enjoying tongue twister challenge with his daughter Sitara. Check out the video below.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor Mahesh Babu is one of the coolest dads in the industry and amid lockdown, the superstar is spending a lot of time with his kids at home. From watching movies and playing indoor games with his kids Sitara and Gautam to swimming on weekends with them, Mahesh Babu is setting goals as a father. Of late, Mahesh Babu is sharing a lot of amazing father-kids moments and his latest video is super cute to miss. The Telugu superstar took to Instagram and shared a video of him enjoying tongue twister challenge with his daughter Sitara.

Sharing the video on Instagram, "Time for a tongue twister !! She’s convinced she’s got it right." Like every protective and cheering father, Mahesh Babu is seen losing against his daughter and it is super adorable. The father-daughter duo is seen giggling and enjoying their time at home while Namrata Shirodkor records this precious moment. One can see in the video, little Sitara Ghattamaneni sitting on Mahesh Babu’s lap as she enjoys her tongue twister challenge. Mahesh Babu is clearly loving his time at home with his kids. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Namrata Shirodkar expressed how happy she is seeing them spending time together and making most of quarantine.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon kick-start the shooting of his next film with director Parasuram. The film reportedly stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. The upcoming film is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, and 14 Reels Plus.

While S S Thaman is onboard to compose music, cinematography will be handled by P S Vinod, and art direction by A S Prakash.

