Mahesh Babu and Sitara spoil Gautam's winning game; Namrata Shirodkar captures the moment

Namrata Shirodkar shared a cute picture of Mahesh Babu and Sitara laughing their hearts out while Gautam, with no option, celebrates their attempt to spoil his winning game. It is the cutest moment! Check it out below.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is a doting father to his kids Gautam and Sitara. During this quarantine period due to COVID-19 outbreak, celebs are seen spending quality time with their family members at home and must say, Mahesh Babu is setting major father goals by being with his kids all the time. Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is usually busy with the shoots, is investing a lot of time playing games and watching films with his kids. Former actress and Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar is making sure to keep actor's fans updated about it and has been sharing every moment on social media. The stunner shared another beautiful picture of the actor spending time with his kids and it is super cute.

Namrata Shirodkar shared a cute picture of Mahesh Babu and Sitara laughing their hearts out while Gautam, with no option, celebrates their attempt to spoil his winning game. While sharing the picture on Instagram, Namrata also mentioned how her Gautam is as innocent as Gautam. She wrote, "When the son is trying to win a game and the father n daughter intervene n spoil his game and my Buddha son surrenders with a million dollar smile instead !! Finding each other !! #stayhome#staysafe find ur something to do share some with us .. we would love to hear !! #quarentine."

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, all the shoots are cancelled and cinema halls are shut until further notice. The release dates of the films, which were supposed to hit the screens in March and April, have been pushed further.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is reportedly doing a film with director Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. He might team up with director Trivikram Srinivas as well.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

