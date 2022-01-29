Mahesh Babu and Sitara start weekend morning with cuddles from pet & have a pawesome time; PIC

Mahesh Babu has reunited with his family after recovering from COVID-19 and is spending quality time. The actor's wife Namrata shared a glimpse of his weekend morning and it is all about love and cuddles from pet dog with his daughter Sitara. He is having a pawesome time and all we can say is how cute.

Namrata has yet again taken the role of cameraman and captured the precious moment and keeps sharing it on her Instagram handle. In the pic, we can see, Mahesh Babu's pet dog sitting on his lap as he and Sitara smother him with love. This cute father and daughter duo pic is the best thing you will see on the Internet today.

After recovering from COVID-19, the first thing the actor did was to pay final respects to his elder Ramesh Babu, who passed away due to liver related issues. The actor also penned an emotional note on social media as bid goodbye to his 'Annaya'

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will share screen space with Keerthy Suresh in director Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film will be released on 1 April 2022. He is also teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for the third time, tentatively titled SSMB28. The actor also announced a project with SS Rajamouli too.

