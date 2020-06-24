Mahesh Babu and Sitara to Yash and Ayra: Here are rare moments of South stars with their little ones; See Pics

From Sitara’s cute dance moves to the birth of Yash’s second child, these kids are giving amazing memories to not only their parents but also to the fans of their parents.

Celebrities- Everything about them is news. From what they wear during an outdoorsy day to what they eat for breakfast, we are so keen in knowing everything about them. Thanks to social media, we are now getting to know even the smallest detail of the celebrities with the photos they share online. Each of their social media post has the potential to take over the internet. In the recent days, we are now updated about the hobbies of their kids too.

Right from the news of birth to the choice of their career, everything about the celeb kids is being celebrated by their fans. From Sitara’s cute dance moves to the birth of Yash’s second child, these kids are giving amazing memories to not only their parents, but also to the fans of their parents. Especially during this lockdown period, these stars are spending quality time with their family and they are sharing them on social media with us. We are sure, after checking out these photos, you will only long for more. So here you go!

1. Yash & Ayra

2. Dulquer Salmaan & Maryam Ameerah Salmaan

3. Tovino Thomas & Izza Tovino

4. Mahesh Babu & Sitara

5. Dhanush with Yatra & Linga

6. Allu Arjun & Allu Arha

7. Jayam Ravi with Aarav Ravi and Ayaan Ravi

8. Prithviraj Sukumaran & Alankrita Menon Prithviraj

In this throwback photo of Prithvraj, his wife Supriya and their daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj is a frame worthy one. They cute little family has set some major goals, and who can forget Supriya’s posts when her husband was stranded in Jordan during the lockdown for COVID 19?

