Mahesh Babu and Sitara to Yash and Ayra: Here are rare moments of South stars with their little ones; See Pics
Celebrities- Everything about them is news. From what they wear during an outdoorsy day to what they eat for breakfast, we are so keen in knowing everything about them. Thanks to social media, we are now getting to know even the smallest detail of the celebrities with the photos they share online. Each of their social media post has the potential to take over the internet. In the recent days, we are now updated about the hobbies of their kids too.
Right from the news of birth to the choice of their career, everything about the celeb kids is being celebrated by their fans. From Sitara’s cute dance moves to the birth of Yash’s second child, these kids are giving amazing memories to not only their parents, but also to the fans of their parents. Especially during this lockdown period, these stars are spending quality time with their family and they are sharing them on social media with us. We are sure, after checking out these photos, you will only long for more. So here you go!
1. Yash & Ayra
2. Dulquer Salmaan & Maryam Ameerah Salmaan
Happiest birthday darling Marie. You’ve got every one of us acting your age while you insist, “Im a big girl now!” Maybe you’re right. You’re fast growing up, speaking in full sentences now. 3 years old you’re a big girl now. Twirling in your princess dresses. Creating your own games now. Telling us stories, you’re big girl now. Walking on your own. Running now. Learning how to jump, you’re a big girl now. Slow down darling Marie, be a baby still. Like the day we saw you for the first time. Held you and heard your cries for the first time. The day they thronged the hallways, to meet an angel for the first time. Be that baby girl still, we havnt had enough. Though forever more you’re our baby. Even when the world says, she’s a big girl now. Don’t rush, darling Marie, stay our baby girl still. #pappasattemptatapoem #youhavethateffectonus #happymaryamday #myangelbaby #cantbelieveit #youarethreeyearsold #loveyoutothemoonandback #ourbabygirl
3. Tovino Thomas & Izza Tovino
4. Mahesh Babu & Sitara
Sitara is a mini celebrity. Whenever her mother Namrata Shirokdar shares photos and videos of the little angel, it takes over the internet. Currently, Mahesh Babu and his daughter are the latest sensation with the new video of them both. In this photo below, the father-daughter duo can be seen posing adorably for a mirror selfie.
5. Dhanush with Yatra & Linga
6. Allu Arjun & Allu Arha
7. Jayam Ravi with Aarav Ravi and Ayaan Ravi
8. Prithviraj Sukumaran & Alankrita Menon Prithviraj
In this throwback photo of Prithvraj, his wife Supriya and their daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj is a frame worthy one. They cute little family has set some major goals, and who can forget Supriya’s posts when her husband was stranded in Jordan during the lockdown for COVID 19?