Mahesh Babu and Sitara to Yash and Ayra: Here are rare moments of South stars with their little ones; See Pics

From Sitara’s cute dance moves to the birth of Yash’s second child, these kids are giving amazing memories to not only their parents but also to the fans of their parents.
Celebrities- Everything about them is news. From what they wear during an outdoorsy day to what they eat for breakfast, we are so keen in knowing everything about them. Thanks to social media, we are now getting to know even the smallest detail of the celebrities with the photos they share online. Each of their social media post has the potential to take over the internet. In the recent days, we are now updated about the hobbies of their kids too.

Right from the news of birth to the choice of their career, everything about the celeb kids is being celebrated by their fans. From Sitara’s cute dance moves to the birth of Yash’s second child, these kids are giving amazing memories to not only their parents, but also to the fans of their parents. Especially during this lockdown period, these stars are spending quality time with their family and they are sharing them on social media with us. We are sure, after checking out these photos, you will only long for more. So here you go!

1. Yash & Ayra

Sandalwood megastar Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit welcomed their second child last year. While they have shared only a couple of photos of their newborn, Yash’s photo with his elder daughter can be watched all day. For example look at this one below where Yash is holding his baby girl high and planting a peck on her cheek as the little Ayra enjoys his company:

2. Dulquer Salmaan & Maryam Ameerah Salmaan

Dulquer, who is the current sensation of Mollywood, has shared very few photos with his family. Well, it looks like he is someone who keeps a low key when it comes to sharing photos of his personal life. However, this adorable photo of Dulquer with his baby girl shows the strong bond that they both share.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happiest birthday darling Marie. You’ve got every one of us acting your age while you insist, “Im a big girl now!” Maybe you’re right. You’re fast growing up, speaking in full sentences now. 3 years old you’re a big girl now. Twirling in your princess dresses. Creating your own games now. Telling us stories, you’re big girl now. Walking on your own. Running now. Learning how to jump, you’re a big girl now. Slow down darling Marie, be a baby still. Like the day we saw you for the first time. Held you and heard your cries for the first time. The day they thronged the hallways, to meet an angel for the first time. Be that baby girl still, we havnt had enough. Though forever more you’re our baby. Even when the world says, she’s a big girl now. Don’t rush, darling Marie, stay our baby girl still. #pappasattemptatapoem #youhavethateffectonus #happymaryamday #myangelbaby #cantbelieveit #youarethreeyearsold #loveyoutothemoonandback #ourbabygirl

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on

3. Tovino Thomas & Izza Tovino

Tovino Thomas and his wife Lydia Thomas welcomed their second son recently this year. While he is yet to share the full photo of his son, we have seen many photos of the actor with his daughter on his Instagram space. Here’s a photo of Tovino Thomas along with his daughter Izza Tovino and his son.

4. Mahesh Babu & Sitara

Sitara is a mini celebrity. Whenever her mother Namrata Shirokdar shares photos and videos of the little angel, it takes over the internet. Currently, Mahesh Babu and his daughter are the latest sensation with the new video of them both. In this photo below, the father-daughter duo can be seen posing adorably for a mirror selfie.

Finding our reflections!! Mastering the mirror selfie with @sitaraghattamaneni 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

5. Dhanush with Yatra & Linga

Kollywood’s one of the most celebrated families is that of Dhanush’s. Very rarely the actor and his director-wife share photos from their personal life and when they do, it takes over the internet. This photo shared by Aishwarya on Instagram shows the family having a gala time during their vacation. One has to agree that both the boys look like photo copies of Dhanush.

6. Allu Arjun & Allu Arha

Tollywood megastar Allu Arjun has two kids – a daughter Arha and a son Ayaan.  In this photo below, the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo star can be seen with his precious little daughter Allu Arha. They both can be seen having a fun time while enjoying sightseeing.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Not the best of a picture but the best of a memory 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

7. Jayam Ravi with Aarav Ravi and Ayaan Ravi

Kollywood actor Jayam Ravi had shared screen space with his son Aarav in the film Tik Tik Tik. The song ‘Kurumba’ from the film, which is about the love between a father and his son, is still a favourite one of many parents in Tamil Nadu. Check out this monochrome photo of the father and son having a sweet time. This photo was shared by Ravi’s wife Aarthi on Instagram.

8. Prithviraj Sukumaran & Alankrita Menon Prithviraj

In this throwback photo of Prithvraj, his wife Supriya and their daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj is a frame worthy one. They cute little family has set some major goals, and who can forget Supriya’s posts when her husband was stranded in Jordan during the lockdown for COVID 19?

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Throwback to the time when our tiny tot was just that; a tiny tot! 

A post shared by Supriya Menon Prithviraj (@supriyamenonprithviraj) on

