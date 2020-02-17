Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre's Murari completes 19 years; Namrata Shirodkar calls it her all time favourite

Namrata Shirodkar shares a post wishing the team as Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre's Murari completes 19 years.

Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre's classic film Murari released across cinemas on February 17, 2001. The film follows the story of a young man who falls in love with a woman and they decide to marry. Soon he learns that he has inherited an ancient curse that is bound to kill him before the year ends. The film became a super hit in Telugu cinema and is touted as Mahesh Babu's first blockbuster film in his career.

As Murari clocks 19 years today, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar gives a shoutout to the same and calls it her all time favourite. Taking to her Instagram handle, Namrata shared the poster of the Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre starrer Murari and wished the entire team of the film. "Undoubtedly, one of my most favourite performances of @urstrulymahesh. Murari will remain an all-time classic!! Cheers to the entire team! #19YearsOfClassicMurari @iamsonalibendre" she wrote.

Namrata Shirodkar is an avid social media user. She loves sharing pictures of herself and family on Instagram. Recently she blessed our feed with a picture of hubby Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is all set to take over the silver screen with 3 films lined up for 2020. He will soon be seen in Major followed by S.S.Rajamouli's Samraat and Jana Gana Mana directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Credits :Instagram

