Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 to release in 2 parts; Pooja ceremony in January 2025; REPORT

Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli are set to collaborate on a magnum opus venture. The movie, tentatively titled SSMB29 or SSRMB, was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla to release in two parts, with the first likely arriving in 2027 and the second in 2029.

According to a report by Manobala Vijayabalan, the film is set to release in the mentioned years. Additionally, work on the film is expected to begin with a Pooja ceremony in January 2025. The magnum opus is expected to be made on a massive budget of Rs 1000 crores.

It was previously reported that the movie would be a "global feature" venture, with Mahesh Babu playing a character inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology. The film, expected to be a globe-trotting adventure, will feature multiple international artists collaborating for a never-before-seen cinematic experience.

According to reports, SSMB29 may also have Priyanka Chopra Jonas in talks for the co-lead role, though casting for this has not been confirmed.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the lead role in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram. The film, marking the actor-director duo’s third collaboration after Athadu and Khaleja, tells the story of a rebellious son trying to reconnect with his mother who abandoned him as a child.

The film also featured Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Ramya Krishnan, Eeswari Rao, Prakash Raj, and others in key roles. However, it received underwhelming reactions from both critics and audiences.

Mahesh Babu is soon set to return to theaters as he voices the Telugu-dubbed version of the Hollywood musical Mufasa: The Lion King. The film, slated for release, will feature Mahesh voicing the titular character in Telugu, with Satyadev, Brahmanandam, Ali, and Ayyappa P Sharma voicing other prominent roles. This will also mark the superstar’s first time taking on a voice role.

