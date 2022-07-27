Mahesh Babu and team Pokiri enjoyed & made the most of their time on film sets; Check out BTS photo

Mahesh Babu has been ruling Tollywood for almost 2 decades now and still, the movie buffs eagerly await the release of his every film with equal zeal. Today, we bring to you a behind-the-scene picture of the superstar from the sets of his 2006 action entertainer, Pokiri. Dressed as IPS officer Krishna Manohar aka Pandu, Mahesh Babu can be seen flaunting his dazzling smile with the crew of the flick.

In the meantime, the actor will be turning 47 on August 9 this year, and marking the occasion, his blockbuster film Pokiri will be re-released in theatres. For the unversed, Puri Jagannadh had helmed this highly successful drama.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was recently on an extended family vacation with his wife and kids and was yet again spotted at the Hyderabad airport with his loved ones a couple of days back, as he took off for another vacation at an unknown destination.

Up next, the superstar has joined forces with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for a yet-to-be-titled movie. The actor and director pair had previously worked in films like Athadu and Khaleja. They are working together again after 12 years. Temporarily named SSMB28, this much-awaited project will go on the floors by August this year and the movie is most likely to reach the big screens in the Summer of 2023.

Pooja Hegde has been paired opposite Mahesh Babu in SSMB28 as the leading lady. The Beast actress has already starred alongside the superstar in the 2019 film, Maharshi. Bankrolled by S Radhakrishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations, his film is being touted as a mass entertainer with a unique concept and will show Mahesh Babu in a new avatar.

