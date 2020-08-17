Mahesh Babu and the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata to kick start the film's shoot in US?

As per the latest news reports, Mahesh Babu and the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will soon head to the United States to shoot for a month long schedule. This shoot will happen in the Washington DC area.

The latest news update about the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata states that the lead actor Mahesh Babu will be flying to the US soon to begin the shoot. As per the latest news reports, the team of the upcoming drama will soon head to the United States to shoot for a month long schedule. This shoot will happen in the Washington DC area. The film will see the lead actor in a rugged avatar. The makers of the film had previously released the first look poster of the much-awaited drama on May 31.

This day marks the birthday of superstar Krishna. The first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has manged to impress the fans. The film audiences are now eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen. The fans and followers of the Telugu star are very intrigued by the first look of the film. Mahesh Babu is seen with a tattoo of a one-rupee coin and an ear piercing. The first motion poster of the Parasuram film was unveiled on the eve of Mahesh Babu's birthday. The actor delivered a massive hit in the Anil Ravipudi film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film featured the gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film Sarileru Neekevvaru featured Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer. The Telugu actor essayed the character of Major Ajay Krishna. The fans and followers of the actor are looking forward to see what character Mahesh Babu essays in the highly anticipated film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

