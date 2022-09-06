Mahesh Babu and Thalapathy Vijay fans get into an ugly war on Twitter

As you might already know, Mahesh Babu ‘s blockbusters movies Okkadu and Pokiri were remade in Tamil as Ghilli and Pokkiri. Both the dramas starred Thalapathy Vijay as the protagonist and turned out to be a massive success at the box office. Recently, the fans of the Beast actor claimed that these remakes were better than Mahesh Babu’s original films, and this lead to a social media war between the supporters of the two.

Both sides commenced brutal trolling and started using hashtags like #BoycottGayMahesh and #NationalTrollMaterialVijay. It remains to be seen what turn this ugly war of words takes next.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has collaborated with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for a project, tentatively titled SSMB28. For the unversed, the actor and director combo had earlier worked together in the 2010 film Khaleja and the 2007 drama Athadu. The superstar will be sharing the screen with Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde in this yet-to-be-titled film. SSMB28 also enjoys a talented technical crew including national award-winning technician Navin Nooli as editor, S Thaman as the music director, and PS Vinod as the cinematographer. In addition to this, Mahesh Babu has also signed up to lead SS Rajamouli's untitled film.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay is currently working on Vamsi Paidipally's directorial Varisu. With Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, the project stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha in pivotal roles, along with the rest. This movie is expected to be available in theatres during Pongal 2023.

Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally has penned the story of the movie, in association with writers Hari and Ashishor Solomon. While S Thaman provided the soundtrack for the film, Karthik Palani cranked the camera.