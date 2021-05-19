Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas’ next film to be shot in a huge and lavish bungalow?

According to reports, the pre-production work for the film has already commenced and the crew is ready to begin shoot as soon as the COVID-19 situation improves.

Ever since there has been a collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas, speculations about the film have been surfacing almost everyday. While some are speculating about the film’s leading lady, others are talking about the genre. Now, a new piece of report has come up stating that the film will be shot in a lavish bungalow. According to reports, the pre-production work for the film has already commenced and the crew is ready to begin shoot as soon as the COVID-19 situation improves.

Apparently, the crew is now on a location hunt to identify a lavish villa to shoot the film. "Trivikram's earlier films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo or Attarintiki Daredi were shot in a lavish, opulent house. The makers are trying to identify a similar house for the Mahesh-Trivikram film. It is going to be a family entertainer and will be made in true Trivikram style," a source was quoted as saying to The Times Of India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the upcoming highly anticipated Tollywood film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film’s second shooting schedule kickstarted recently. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady in the film. It was announced by the makers that the film will be released in January 2022. The makers have released glimpses of Mahesh Babu’s look in the film. It is expected that more updates about it will be revealed soon.

Credits :The Times Of India

