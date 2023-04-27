Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28 shelved? PRODUCER clarifies

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas teamed up after 12 years for an upcoming film, tentatively titled SSM28 and the anticipation has been sky-high. However, in the last few days, there have been numerous rumours about the film. It was reportedly stated that SSMB28 got shelved, there is trouble between director and actor, Mahesh Babu wanted changes in the script, demanded to re-shoot several scenes and etc. However, the producer of the film, Naga Vamsi reacted to the rumours and laughed it off.

For many months, there have been several reports about Mahesh Babu and his film SSMB28. Firstly, it was reported that Mahesh Babu was not happy with the script and asked to make changes. Next up, he reportedly wanted the stunt masters to be changed from Anbariv to Ram Laxman and the action scenes that had been shot were scrapped, which made a loss of crores. And when the first schedule began with actress Sreeleela, the star asked to re-shoot a few scenes. Now, the latest set of rumours claims that all is not well between the director and the actor. It was also reported that SSMB28 is also going to get shelved as there has been no progress in the film. However, Naga Vamsi dismissed all such baseless rumours and gave a befitting counter back.

He tweeted, "If these gossip mongers can take a hike or make movies like they spread rumours, Industry can benefit. We want #SSMB28 to be a sure-shot Blockbuster and YOU TAKE OUR WORD ON IT. It would be better to let us work at our pace in peace Remember it is Jan 2024 release film! Fans, you loved FL, Just wait and watch on May 31st, what we are upto. THERE IS NO POETRY IN THIS STATEMENT."

Check out producer Naga Vamsi react to rumours on Mahesh Babu's SSM28 here:



About SSMB28

SSMB28 marks Mahesh Babu‘s third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas after blockbuster hits ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’. The upcoming film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and S Thaman as the music composer. The film is scheduled to release on the 13th of January 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Mahesh Babu is set to make the title announcement of his much-awaited film on Father Krishna's birth anniversary. The producer also confirmed the same with recent tweets

