Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally’s film stays on? Find out

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, will be collaborating with Vamshi Paidipally for his next.

While news about Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s collaboration after RRR broke the internet a couple of weeks back, it is now being reported that his collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally still stays on and that they will start working on it as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Some media reports even suggested that the film will be a mafia-based story and that the Tollywood megastar will be playing dual roles in the film. Grapevine had that the film will be similar to that of Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth’s megahit hit 1995 Tamil film Baasha.

This comes amid media reports which suggested that Mahesh Babu has been going through the final draft of Geetha Govindam director Parasuram and that his next movie would be directed by Parasuram. While Sarileru Neekevvaru is a milestone for Tollywood cinema, this news got the fans of the megastar excited. However, there has been no official word about the actor’s next collaboration with any director other than SS Rajamouli.

Amid all of these reports, hearsay has that Mahesh Babu has been holding talks with debutantes for his next film. The actor apparently had met with young directors and listened to their stories. Venky Kudumula is one of the young directors who met Mahesh Babu. While every day there are new reports about Mahesh Babu’s next film, we have to wait till the official announcement to know who will get to direct SSMB 27.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :123Telugu

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×