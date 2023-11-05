Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati’s viral photo playing cards at a function stirs up the Internet

Two of Telugu cinema’s biggest actors Mahesh Babu and Daggubati Venkatesh were recently clicked secretly on camera playing a game of cards at a gathering. The pictures from the function quickly went viral. And now, they are all over the internet.

In the photos, one can see Mahesh Babu donning an orange sweatshirt while Venkatesh is wearing an all-black outfit with a dark pair of shades. The actors looked in a rather good mood and were seen enjoying this moment.

Check out the viral photo of Mahesh Babu and Daggubati Venkatesh

The pictures depict Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh playing what seems to be a game of poker with money. The viral picture has sparked an online debate among fans, especially from those of Mahesh Babu.

Speculations suggest that the event they were a part of was at the house of a well-known industrialist, who recently had a Club House opening ceremony. The origins of the leaked picture have not been found as of yet but Mahesh Babu fans are in surprise as usually the actor is known for staying a bit reserved in real life and not part of such activities.

Venkatesh’s work front

Daggubati Venkatesh is one of the few actors in the Telugu industry who has still managed to be part of films even since his early start back in the late 1980s.

His roles range over a variety of genres which even recently became much more experimental and were well-noted in the Telugu film industry. The actor was last seen in the Anil Ravipudi film F3: Fun and Frustration alongside Varun Tej Konidela in the leading role.

Moreover, he is also set to feature in the action-thriller film Saindhav directed by Sailesh Kolanu, released on the occasion of Sankranti meaning to have a clash release with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram.

Mahesh Babu’s professional lineup

Mahesh Babu will next feature in the Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram, which will be their third outing after Athadu and Khaleja. The actor recently released the promo for his next song Dum Masala from his film Guntur Kaaram. The song is expected to drop on November 7, 2023. Guntur Kaaram which has Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary as the leading ladies will be released on the occasion of Sankranti, next year.

Furthermore, Mahesh Babu will also be seen in the SS Rajamouli film which is tentatively called SSMB29.

