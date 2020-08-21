  1. Home
Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar’s throwback PHOTO is all things love; Take a look

The gorgeous looking couple have time and again given major relationship goals to their fans and followers. Check out their throwback picture.
The stunning throwback picture of Telugu star Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar will surely melt your hearts. The gorgeous looking couple have time and again given major relationship goals to their fans and followers. The duo has two adorable kids named Gautam and Sitara. Both Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been sharing amazing pictures and videos from their life on their respective social media accounts. Even during the quarantine period, both husband and wife shared motivating messages on their social media handles for their fans.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Telugu actor will be playing the lead in the much-awaited film. This film will be helmed by ace director Parasuram. The director is known for his smashing hit titled Geetha Govindam. This film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film, called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks of the film industry. The makers of the Mahesh Babu starrer had recently launched the film's highly anticipated first look poster.

The film's first look featured Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. The lead actor was sporting a one-rupee tattoo and an ear piercing. The fans and film audiences are mighty impressed with the lead actor's character from the Parasuram directorial. The audience members are now waiting for the film's much awaited teaser.

