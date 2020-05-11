Mahesh Babu to announce his upcoming film with SS Rajamouli on the eve of father Krishna’s birthday?

Now the latest news reports suggest that Mahesh Babu will announce his film with SS Rajamouli on the eve of father Krishna's birthday on May 31.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Telugu star Mahesh Babu will be announcing his film with the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. It was previously reported that the RRR director will be doing a film with the Bharat Ane Nenu star, and now the latest news reports suggest that Mahesh Babu will announce his film with SS Rajamouli on the eve of father Krishna's birthday on May 31. There is no official update that the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor will make the announcement about his film with the Baahubali director.

The news reports further suggest that the Pokiri actor will be announcing his film with the Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. The southern star Mahesh Babu delivered a smashing hit in the Anil Ravipudi directorial called Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film received a thundering response from the fans and audience. The box office collections of the Mahesh Babu starrer were phenomenal and the actor also took to his social media account to thank the fans and film audiences. The fans and followers are very excited about Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with the RRR director SS Rajamouli.

The Maharshi actor is currently spending quality time with his family amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The southern director SS Rajamouli is looking forward to completing work on his upcoming film RRR, which has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The film RRR is a period that will feature both the lead actors as fierce freedom fighters.

