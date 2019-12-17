Mahesh Babu applauds Naga Chaitanya & Venkatesh's Venky Mama; Says, 'Enjoyed every bit of it'

Even Telugu star Mahesh Babu could not stop himself from appreciating Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh's Venky Mama. Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and praised the film.
Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya's Venky Mama, which released on December 13, opened to a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike. Directed by Bobby aka KS Ravindra, Venky Mama has Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput playing the female leads. The audience can't stop talking about real life uncle-nephew Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati's camaraderie on the big screen. Even Telugu star Mahesh Babu could not stop himself from applauding Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh's Venky Mama.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and praised the film. He wrote, "#VenkyMama is a thorough entertainer. Really enjoyed every bit of it. #Venkatesh garu and @chay_akkineni light up the screen with their Mama-Alludu chemistry A perfect blend of emotions, comedy and family values. Congratulations to the entire team." Naga Chaitanya was quick to reply and thanked Mahesh Babu for the same. 

Chay replied, "Thank you so much @urstrulyMahesh this message means a lot to us .. really glad you enjoyed the film!."

Venky Mama is bankrolled jointly by Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainment. The music of the film has been given by SS Thaman. The story of the film revolves around Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya and has managed to win the hearts of the audience. The film is high on emotions, drama and everything to make it a perfect family entertainer. 

