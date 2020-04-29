Mahesh Babu approached by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new project?

Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga has reportedly approached Mahesh Babu with a new project. Read on for further details.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently one of the most sought after filmmakers for all the right reasons. He has directed super hit movies like Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy and ’s Kabir Singh thereby earning critical acclaim. If media reports are to be believed, the young director had approached superstar Mahesh Babu for a movie after Arjun Reddy. However, the latter refused to be a part of the project as he did not like the story narrated by the director.

Now, the latest buzz is that the Kabir Singh director has approached Mahesh Babu once again for another project. He has also got a green flag on the superstar’s part who has agreed to listen to the script post the end of the lockdown. So, if the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor likes the script then we will surely get to see a new project collaboration between the director-actor duo soon. As for Mahesh Babu, he will be teaming up with SS Rajamouli for a new movie which will be backed by KL Narayana.

Talking about Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the filmmaker will soon be directing yet another Hindi movie by collaborating again with the producers of Kabir Singh. If we go by the reports, he has already approached actors like Prabhas, and for this new project. However, none of them have given a nod for the same yet. Well, an official confirmation on the part of the young director will surely spill the beans about the new movie.

