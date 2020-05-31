Mahesh Babu asked to choose between Samantha Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna; Here's what he replied

A fan asked Mahesh Babu who from Samantha Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna is his favourite co-star. The Sarileru Neekevvaru star said that he is extremely fond of both the stunning divas.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu answered some fun questions thrown at him by his fans and followers during an Instagram live Q&A session. A fan asked the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor who from Samantha Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna is his favourite co-star. The Sarileru Neekevvaru star said that he is extremely fond of both the stunning divas, and they have been amazing co-stars to him. The fans and followers of the southern actor were delighted to get honest answers from the Spyder actor. The actor had announced that he will host a question and answer session with his fans.

The fans threw all their questions and queries to the Pokiri star and he was more than happy to give out honest answers. On the work front, the Maharshi actor unveiled the first look poster of his next film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film will be helmed by the Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. There was a strong buzz that the Bharat Ane Nenu actor was going to announce his next film with Parasuram on the eve of his father's birthday. Superstar Krishna celebrates his birthday today, and Mahesh Babu took to his social media to unveil the first look of his film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The fans and followers are going gaga over the first look of Mahesh Babu from the Parasuram directorial. The south actor Mahesh Babu is seen with a tattoo of the one-rupee coin and an ear-piercing in Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first look poster.

