Mahesh Babu attends 11th day rituals of his brother Ramesh Babu after recovering from COVID-19

Mahesh Babu, who has recovered from COVID-19, has attended the 11th day rituals of his late brother Ramesh Babu. The actor visited his brother's house as he couldn't attend the last rites due to being home isolated. The paparazzi captured Mahes Babu as he got from car and headed inside Ramesh Babu's house. The actor offered prayers to his brother.

Mahesh Babu's elder brother and actor Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu passed away on Saturday, i.e. January 8. The actor breathed his last at the age of 56 due to liver related problems.

As he couldn't attend the final rites of his brother, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and penned an emotional note to bid him goodbye. The note read, "You have been my inspiration. You have been my strength. You have been my courage. You have been my everything. If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you've done for me. Now just rest...rest...In this life and if at all I have another, you’ll always be my 'Annaya'. Love you forever and ever and ever."

Mahesh Babu was very close to his elder brother Ramesh Babu and considered him as the biggest inspiration and influence in his life. The siblings' duo also shared screen space in films like Needa and Bazaar Rowdy.

