Mahesh Babu is back in action; Namrata Shirodkar shares a BTS photo as the actor shoots for an ad

Mahesh Babu has been completing ad shoots before he commences filming for his upcoming project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
Superstar Mahesh Babu has resumed work after almost 8 months and is quite busy with the shooting for a few brands. The actor has been completing ad shoots before he commences filming for his upcoming project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a BTS photo of the superstar from the sets of an AD shoot. She wrote, "Lights!! camera!! action !! 3 words that make magic..for most of us !!." One could see, Mahesh Babu looks dapper as ever in cargo pants paired with a yellow ochre shirt and white sneakers. 

Recently, Namrata had also shared a BTS photo of the Telugu superstar while he was getting his makeup done. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "Add-ons (in this case a moustache!!) never looked more real! ..Shooting with one is not necessarily comfortable or fun!! But who doesn't love challenges when there are experts by your side." Mahesh Babu is seen wearing mundu with a white shirt and is getting his fake moustache fixed for an AD shoot. 

Check it out below: 

On the work front, Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will go on floors soon. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. Mahesh Babu welcomed her onboard with a lovely message. He wrote, "Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films Have a great one !!." 

