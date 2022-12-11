Mahesh Babu back from Dubai; Superstar captured at Hyderabad airport as he returns home

Mahesh Babu , who is working on director Trivikram’s much-awaited drama SSMB28 at the moment, was recently in Dubai. Last night, the superstar was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he flew back from his most recent trip. The Maharshi star opted for a simple blue shirt, paired with black denim, and a matching sports cap as his off-duty look. He tied up his attire with black sunglasses, purple sneakers, and a stylish wristwatch.

On a different front, Pinkvilla had reported that Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will be working on an African Jungle Adventure soon. Now, the newest update surrounding the project is that the RRR make is in talks with global giant, Disney to come on board as the Studio Partner.

A source close to the development revealed, “After RRR getting appreciated across the globe, especially in the USA, SS Rajamouli has found a spot on the global map. He has been getting offers from the West to helm international films, he is however sticking to the roots of making Indian films. The latest is that he is in talks with the global studio, Disney, who have shown interest to partner on SS Rajamouli’s next film with Mahesh Babu."

As per the source, the genre of this untitled film will resemble the jungle adventures made by Disney, “It’s a genre that has global appeal, and that’s what Disney wishes to capitalize on. The talks are going on at a brisk pace and if all goes well, this would be a part of Disney’s global calendar in the coming year, alongside the big Marvel Films as also other mega projects that Disney is bankrolling."

Both SSMB28 and SSMB29 are highly awaited by movie buffs and have managed to create a lot of hype.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu to bounce back stronger; Prep for SSMB28 begins with a rigorous workout in Dubai