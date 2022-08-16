Mahesh Babu begins intense training prep for his next SSMB28; Trainer shares PIC in a rugged beard look

Mahesh Babu is a star of dedication and perseverance. Before every movie, he goes through intense prep for the character. Now, as Mahesh Babu will soon commence shooting his next film, SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas, he has begun training with popular celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens.

Mahesh Babu has begun his intense training sessions. Lloyd Stevens took to his Twitter handle and shared a pic with the superstar as they began training. He captioned the pic, "Let’s do this @urstrulyMahesh. #watchthisspace." The actor looks handsome in his rugged beard and we are loving his new look. Fans are super excited for SSMB28 as they can't wait to see what's in the store.

Take a look at the pic here:

On Sunday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram today and posted a monochrome picture in a new rugged look with stubble and long hair. This latest post was captioned, "Loving this new vibe...". It may be so that the superstar has changed his appearance for his forthcoming action entertainer, SSMB28.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are collaborating after 12 long years. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the film. S. Radha Krishna is bankrolling the film under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, while Navin Nooli is looking after the editing department for Mahesh Babu's next. S Thaman is the music composer for SSMB28.

Meanwhile, apart from SSMB28 Mahesh Babu also announced his forthcoming film with RRR director SS Rajamouli, which is currently under discussion. While it is reported that the film could be based on African Jungle Adventure, however, the project is still under discussion.