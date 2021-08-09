Mahesh Babu Birthday: Samantha Akkineni, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda shower him with heartfelt wishes

Superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 46th birthday today, August 9. The Maharshi actor is receiving love and best wishes on this special day from all the quarters of the country. Celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan, Vijay Deverakonda, Venkatesh Daggubati and many others have penned sweet birthday notes for the superstar of the Tollywood film industry.

Sharing Mahesh Babu's latest photoshoot photo, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "Wishing the super superstar @urstrulyMahesh a very happy birthday Partying face Bouquet.. I hope you have a great day and the year ahead is full of many blessings."

Megastar Chiranjeevi called him 'evergreen charmer' as he wished Mahesh Babu a blockbuster year ahead. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Evergreen Charmer SSMB @urstrulyMahesh! A lethal combo of Style and Substance! Have a Blockbuster year ahead! BouquetBouquet Many Many Happy Returns!"

Sharing a throwback photo, Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted, "Happy Birthday Chinnoda @urstrulyMahesh ! Wishing you peace, happiness and a fabulous year ahead !."

Happpppy happppy bdayyy to the forever charming @urstrulyMahesh sir ! Wishing you a beautiful, healthy , blockbuster year pic.twitter.com/nBsjotJ6lq — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has released the much-awaited teaser of the film and it is creating a huge buzz on social media. Starring Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is releasing on January 13th, 2022 as Sankranthi Special.