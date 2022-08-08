Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: Pokiri's re-release in cinema creates history; Fans celebrate it

The film re-release has created history for having the highest number of special shows for any Indian film. Mahesh Babu will be celebrating his 47th birthday tomorrow, 9th August 2022. A special screening of his 2003 romantic action entertainer Pokiri has been arranged.

There will have above 175 plus shows worldwide including 60 shows in Andhra Pradesh and 42 shows in Telangana.

In addition to this, Mahesh Babu's stardom has crossed borders and there will be oversees shows as well. The makers also plan to increase the number of shows depending on the audience reaction. As the re-release of the film comes near, the movie buffs are sharing their excitement on social media. Netizens have penned some adorable posts saying that they cannot wait to see their beloved birthday star on the big screen once again.

Check out the posts below:

For the unversed, the fans and distributors have decided to donate the entire collection from Pokiri special shows for the welfare of children. Sharing their noble decision on the internet, they tweeted, "On the occasion of SuperStar Mahesh Babu’s Birthday, The Special Shows of his film POKIRI have been Planned Worldwide on AUGUST 9th in the grandest way possible. Right from the announcement to till date, the response has been Phenomenal, Tickets were sold within Minutes for special shows. With Such outpour of Love from everywhere, Our Super Fans and Our Beloved Distributors have decided to donate the entire amount of Pokiri Special Shows to Help Children’s Heart Operations and Education for Poor Kids through MB Foundation. We take immense pride in announcing this initiative and extend our deepest gratitude to our fans and distributors for supporting us. We would surely look forward to doing many such noble works shortly in the best way possible by following the footsteps of our hero SUPERSTAR MAHESH BABU...Like Hero Like FANS. This August 9th going to be Super Special."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu has joined hands with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for his next tentatively titled, SSMB28. This highly awaited drama which stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead is likely to release in the cinema halls by the summer of 2023.