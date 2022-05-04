Mahesh Babu bonds with daughter Sitara in candid conversation, gives sneak peek of their Paris vacation

Before hitting back to work commitments, Mahesh Babu went on a short vacation to Paris with his wife Namrata and kids, Sitara and Gautam. They have been regularly posting happy family pictures on social media platforms and giving us family goals. Mahesh Babu's latest picture with her little one Sitara is all things cute.

Mahesh Babu took to his social media handle and shared an adorable father and daughter picture, which is all about spending quality time with each other and bonding. In the picture, Mahesh can be lounging on a bed with Sitara and a cat accompanying him. It’s not just the picture, Mahesh Babu's love for Sitara is inevitable.

Sharing the vacation pic on Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Candid conversations with Socrate. Happens only at @lebristolparis!!."

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently trending on the charts with the number one position for his blockbuster trailer from the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor impressed the audience with his swag, dialogues, action, and romance. The film is gearing up for the grand release on May 12 and the actor is expected to join the promotions as he returns from Paris.

Featuring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the female lead alongside Mahesh Babu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. The much-awaited film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will also mark the debut of Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara with Penny's song in the music composed by S Thaman.

