Mahesh Babu to bring Vamshi Paidipally on board as writer for an upcoming web series?

The news reports suggest that Mahesh Babu will be backing an interesting web series in the coming future and he hopes to get Vamshi Paidipally as a writer on board.

The latest news update about the Telugu star Mahesh Babu states that he wants to get Vamshi Paidipally on board as writer for an upcoming web series that he is producing. The news reports suggest that Mahesh Babu will be backing an interesting web series in the coming future and he hopes to get Vamshi Paidipally as a writer on board. The director and actor have previously collaborated on a film called Maharshi. The film had proved to be a superhit drama. The fans and audience members had loved every aspect of the film.

There was a strong buzz in the film industry that Mahesh Babu was going to work with director Vamshi Paidipally for his next film. But, sadly that project did not work out as the actor was reportedly not happy with the script of the film. Later on, Mahesh Babu announced his next film with director Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. The upcoming film is titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and it will have the Telugu actor playing the lead. The makers of the film had previously unveiled the first look poster of the highly anticipated drama on May 31. This day marked the birthday of superstar Krishna.

Mahesh Babu is seen in a rugged avatar in the poster and is also sporting a tattoo of a one rupee coin along with an ear piercing. The lead actor of Sarkaru Vaari Paata enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans of the actor took to their social media to express their thoughts about the film's first look poster. The makers on the eve of Mahesh Babu's birthday had released the film's first motion poster as well.

(ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Mahesh Babu's intense look in this PHOTO created a frenzy amongst his fans)

Share your comment ×