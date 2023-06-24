Mahesh Babu buys expensive gold Range Rover car; Can you guess whopping price?

Mahesh Babu is one of the most bankable actors in the Telugu film industry and there's no denying it. He makes it to the list of richest actors and also lives his life King size. He owns a garage full of expensive cars and the latest addition is a brand-new Range Rover SV. The car costs a whopping amount and it will definitely drive you nuts.

Mahesh Babu welcomed a brand new Range Rover car and it cost a whopping amount of Rs 5.4 crores. Range Rover is celebrities favorite car and many including Mohanlal, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, and others. have also purchased it. However, the superstar's car stands out in a unique club as he becomes the only person in Hyderabad to own Range Rover in gold color. It is one of the most expensive cars on sale in India currently.

We have got hands-on the photos of the luxury car and it looks beyond words. The gold finish throughout the car is outstanding. And looks like the superstar is already driving on the roads of Hyderabad.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's brand-new car here:



Professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu has joined forces with director Trivikram Srinivas in an upcoming film titled Guntur Kaaram. The film has been in the headlines for the last few days due to numerous reasons about the cast, crew, creative differences, and more. According to reports, Pooja Hegde and S Thaman are out of the film as the female lead and music composer. While it is not officially announced, reports certainly claim so.

Pooja Hegde reportedly backed out of the project due to changes in the shoot, script, and more. Names like Samyukta and Meenakshi Chaudhary have been in reports for consideration of female lead. Amidst so much uncertainty pertaining to the cast and crew, the shoot is set to resume tomorrow.

Earlier, it was stated the shoot got delayed as Mahesh Babu wasn't happy with script, and asked to reshoot a few scenes that included Sreeleela and change stunt masters too. It was also alleged that Guntur Kaaram got shelved because of differences between the actor and the director too.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Guntur Kaaram: Samyuktha of SIR, Virupaksha fame to replace Pooja Hegde as female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer?