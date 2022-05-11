Mahesh Babu calls daughter Sitara 'an actress already'; Says he would love to play professor from Money Heist

As Mahesh Babu's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is releasing on May 12, he is on a roll with back-to-back promotions and is giving fans the best content by revealing some interesting things about himself. Today, the actor interacted with fans in an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram and answered some interesting questions, that are worth your attention. We also couldn't help but notice how handsome he looks and as he is returning big screen after two years, the expectations are sky-high.

When asked which character he would pick from Money Heist, Mahesh Babu quickly said the role of 'Professor.' Another user asked the superstar about his daughter's debut after marking her first appearance with Penny's song in the film, he said with a smile, "she is already an actress."

The actor mentioned that he wouldn't want to switch his profession with anyone and will only like to be known as Mahesh Babu- the actor always. A female fan complimented him for being cute and handsome, his smile for that question will steal your heart.

Mahesh Babu called his wife Namrata his best friend. When asked what's one thing he likes about Namrata, the actor won hearts with his reply by saying 'everything that's why he married her.'

Mahesh Babu revealed the first poster of the film with a tattoo on his neck is his favourite still from Sarkaru Vaari Paata. And guess what's his favourite song from the film? It's Kaalavathi. Meanwhile, directed by Parasuram, the film stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

