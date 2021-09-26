Mahesh Babu calls Love Story a 'game changer' for Naga Chaitanya; Says 'Sai Pallavi is sensational as always'

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story released in theatres on September 24 and the film is receiving rave reviews from all quarters. Superstar Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter and in a series of tweets, he praised the film's lead pair and director Sekhar Kammula.

Calling Love Story a game-changer film for Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu wrote, "#LoveStory @sekharkammula pulls all the right strings... delivers a knockout film!! @chay_akkineni comes of age as an actor, a game-changer for him... What a performance!!"

#LoveStory @sekharkammula pulls all the right strings... delivers a knockout film!! @chay_akkineni comes of age as an actor, a game-changer for him... What a performance!! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2021

He further went on to praise Sai Pallavi for her impeccable dancing skills and said that he has not seen anyone dance like this ever on screen.

@Sai_Pallavi92 sensational as always... does the lady have any bones??? Haven't seen anyone dance like this ever on screen!!! Moves like a dream — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2021

Mahesh Babu congratulated the entire team of Love Story and music composer Pawan Ch. He tweeted, "@pawanch19.. you'll be hearing a lot more of him... what a music score... Just sensational! Heard he's a disciple of @arrahman.. Rahman sir, you'll be proud of him."

@pawanch19.. you'll be hearing a lot more of him... what a music score... Just sensational! Heard he's a disciple of @arrahman.. Rahman sir, you'll be proud of him. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi shared a video of fans celebrating the film's release in theatres alongside a heartfelt note on Instagram. The note read, "Today has been quite an emotional one for me and my #LoveStory team. Artists, Directors ,Producers n Technicians frm various industries prayed for the success of the film n just like that it wasn’t “our” film anymore. Here’s proof that art n it’s audience are inseparable."

