Mahesh Babu calls Sarkaru Vaari Paata 'summer treat' to fans; Says wish my wife was on Twitter

Mahesh Babu is the most handsome and popular actor in the South. He enjoys a huge fan base and maintains a very low key life other than the adorable films, which he shares on his social media platforms. During the promotions of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu revealed a few interesting details in a special video in collaboration with Twitter.

In a special video by Twitter, Mahesh Babu defined himself in a hashtag as 'calm and composed.' He also described himself with a 'smiling' emoji and we couldn't agree any less. When asked if he could follow any one person, who would it be, Mahesh Babu gave the cutest answer with a smile, 'I wish my wife was on Twitter.' The superstar ended the video by calling Sarkaru Vaari Paata a summer treat as he said, "I think my fans are going to have a blast this summer."

While this video of Mahesh Babu has taken Twitter on fire, on the other end, his reply on why he is not doing his Bollywood debut is trending on the Internet. The actor said Bollywood can't afford him so he doesn't want to waste time by clearly stating that Telugu movies are his utmost important.

Keerthy Suresh is the female lead director Parasuram’s latest flick. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, music is composed by S Thaman and the film also marks debut of Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara.