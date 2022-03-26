Mahesh Babu calls SS Rajamouli's RRR 'EPIC'; Awestruck by Ram Charan and Jr NTR performances

Mahesh Babu, who will be next working with SS Rajamouli, is awestruck by the director's vision in RRR. The actor heaped praises on the Rajamouli as he compared his directorial's film in another league. Calling RRR 'EPIC', he also appreciated Ram Charan and Jr NTR's performances in the film and especially in the Naatu Naatu song.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and penned a series of tweets to review RRR. The actor wrote, "There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! #RRR E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning! There are sequences in the film where you forget yourself and get immersed in the cinematic experience. Only a master storyteller can do that!! Sensational filmmaking by the master @ssrajamouli!! So proud, sir!!."

He further tweeted, "@tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan grow beyond their stardom and come out with performances which are out of this world!! The law of gravity didn't seem to exist in the Natu-Natu song! They were literally flying!!."

Well, Mahesh Babu's trust in Rajamouli and his spectacular vision has got fans excited for their next. According to our reports, Mahesh and Rajamouli's film will be based on Jungle adventure. Pinkvilla has exclusively also learnt that it is expected to be shot in the real jungles to get the scale right and Rajamouli along with his team are expected to be on a recce by mid this year.

Meanwhile, coming to RRR, the film is based on two freedom fighters - Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. Also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran in important roles.

