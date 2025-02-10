Mahesh Babu can’t take his eyes off wife Namrata Shirodkar in anniversary special PIC: 'You, me and 20 beautiful…'
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrate 20 years of love with a heartfelt anniversary post. Fans adore their candid picture filled with laughter.
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating 20 years of togetherness today, February 10. The couple recently shared a joint anniversary post on their Instagram handle, reminding fans that true love only grows stronger with time. Netizens cannot stop gushing over their timeless romance and their candid picture capturing a moment of laughter is simply too cute to miss.
Sharing the picture, Mahesh Babu wrote, "You, me and 20 beautiful years…To forever with you NSG."
Take a look at the post below: