Mahesh Babu capturing sunset in this throwback video as Sitara hogs limelight is every father and daughter duo

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, as well know is treating us with some amazing throwback videos and photos on social media. The former model and actress is gracing our social media feed with their beautiful unseen family moments that are setting major goals. Namrata Shirodkar has once again shared a cute throwback video that sees Mahesh Babu capturing sunset while Sitara hogs the limelight. The adorable Sitara posing for daddy Mahesh Babu is every father-daughter duo. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Evenings like these..capturing the sunset...Sitara hogging the limelight #MemoryTherapy One for each day..."

Namrata Shirodkar, who can't wait to step out and get herself pampered at a salon after lockdown, recently revealed how quarantine has realized certain things. Namrata, in conversation with Pinkvilla, revealed, "This quarantine has given us so much time to reflect, rewire and reconstruct all our hectic ways of living... It has made me realise the happiness in all the basics we never had time for earlier."

She further added, "Pictures are basically reliving ur past and enjoying those moments all over again."

Former Miss India, Namrata Shirodkar is super happy as Mahesh Babu is spending a lot of time now with kids at home due to lockdown. She said, "Kids see a lot of him now and they are making the most of it."

